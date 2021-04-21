(Video) JW Henry blanks reporter who asks, ‘any word for the fans?’ RE ‘shambolic Super League plan’

JW Henry has been filmed refusing to answer a question from a BBC reporter on the collapsed European Super League.

The competition is dead in the water, with all English clubs pulling out last night amid incredible backlash.

FSG released a statement confirming our withdrawal, but it was weak and featured no apology to the fans.

In the video, the reporter asks Henry, ‘Do you have anything to say to the fans?’ but he responds with an icy stare and decides to walk on instead.

We wonder how long it’ll be before his PR team draft an apology, but it’s probably too late, isn’t it?

