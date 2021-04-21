(Video) JW Henry statement: ‘I want to apologise to Jurgen…’ ‘This is nobody’s fault but ours’

Liverpool owner JW Henry has broken his silence on the European Super League and released an apology to fans worldwide.
Notably, he has said sorry to Jurgen Klopp for the position he put Liverpool’s manager in – throwing him in front of the cameras to answer questions on the ESL without any prior knowledge or involvement.
The statement, is in fairness, a good one. But the apologies from FSG usually are. We should perhaps start judging them by their actions, or at least their attempted ones, a little more.
We’re not sure this is going to wash with Reds short or long-term.
If you believe that you will believe anything. If the bloke had thought that the supporters were important he wouldn’t have signed us up to this sleezy club in the first place. He is only sorry his attempt to make even more millions fell apart. FSG have no credibility, they need to consder their position and look for somebdy else to lead OUR club. We as supporters need to be an important part of running what is our heritage. Shares and place on the board.