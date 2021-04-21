(Video) JW Henry statement: ‘I want to apologise to Jurgen…’ ‘This is nobody’s fault but ours’

Liverpool owner JW Henry has broken his silence on the European Super League and released an apology to fans worldwide.

Notably, he has said sorry to Jurgen Klopp for the position he put Liverpool’s manager in – throwing him in front of the cameras to answer questions on the ESL without any prior knowledge or involvement.

The statement, is in fairness, a good one. But the apologies from FSG usually are. We should perhaps start judging them by their actions, or at least their attempted ones, a little more.

We’re not sure this is going to wash with Reds short or long-term.

John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters. pic.twitter.com/pHW3RbOcKu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2021