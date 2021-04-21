(Video) New Kabak song airs after Ozan’s courageous tweet

Ozan Kabak is playing for his future, remember.

The people who have to pay the money to sign him, so he can get his dream move permanently, are FSG.

That’s why his tweet last night about the European Super League was perhaps the bravest of any Red.

We like the Turk. He’s not been perfect since arriving, but how difficult have the circumstances been? As a sub next year, we think he probably ticks most of the boxes.

Below his tweet, you’ll see a brilliant Kabak chant that we’d love to one day hear at Anfield, or at least a BOSS NIGHT event!

Good for you, lad.

Fucking yes lad pic.twitter.com/GeEau7ODX4 — Darren Dunne (@dunny6times) April 20, 2021