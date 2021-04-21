(Video) Rio Ferdinand questions FSG ignorance over ESL reaction in live response to John W Henry’s apology

In a live response to John W Henry’s apology following Liverpool’s exit from the European Super League talks, Rio Ferdinand has questioned how FSG could have possibly not expected the adverse reaction to the breakaway league.

The former Manchester United star suggested that the ownership could have made contact with the fans through the manager, players, or directly, at any time to “test the temperature”.

Certainly, from the perspective of the average fan, it’s difficult to determine why exactly – given the uproar that followed – why the likes of FSG and the Glazer family didn’t test the waters first.

It’s great to see the power of the fans demonstrated once more, however, as a potentially catastrophic move from the Premier League’s big six threatened to corrupt football beyond recognition.

At the very least, we’d hope that the outpouring of anger in response to the breakaway league will discourage similar disruptive attempts from the club hierarchies in the near future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Vibe With FIVE:

