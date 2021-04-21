(Video) ‘There’s nothing left for Liverpool’s owners’ – Jamie Carragher questions the future of FSG

Posted by
Jamie Carragher has called into question the viability of FSG’s continued ownership of Liverpool Football Club in the wake of the backlash against talks for a European Super League.

The former Red cited opposition led by Jordan Henderson – who called a captain’s meeting against the breakaway league – and Jurgen Klopp.

Given the scale of critique, it’s difficult to see how the owners didn’t have any idea that the proposals wouldn’t sit well with those associated with the club.

The right decision has ultimately been reached, with John Henry recently releasing an apology, but it all smacks of too little effort too late.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

