Bullish Sadio Mane says ‘I never doubt myself’ despite difficult run

It was almost lost in the furore of Monday night and the European Super League story, but it was terrific to see Sadio Mane back on the score-sheet v Leeds.

He’s not enjoying his best season – in fact – it’s been the toughest of his Anfield tenure. But his class is genuine and permanent and we’re sure he’ll be back to the world-class levels we’ve all become accustomed to soon.

“It’s a really, really tough time for me, we have to recognise that, but it’s part of football and I already know it so I’m dealing with it and trying to work as hard as I can to help the team more. It’s my first time but, to be honest, I never doubt [myself]. I just try to be more positive than I’ve ever been, so that’s it,” he told the official website.

The draw against Leeds was a missed opportunity, but ultimately fair based on the 90 minutes.

Chelsea drawing with Brighton means we’re still in the hunt for the top four, but can afford no more slip-ups.

On Monday, it seemed like it potentially didn’t matter about Champions League qualification, due to our apparent involvement in the ESL, but before this weekend’s clash with the Magpies, it definitely does.

We’re thankful for this jeopardy, otherwise – what’s the point?

And don’t bet against Mane finding the net against the Toon, either.