Florentino Perez makes two alarming Super League threats as dust refuses to settle

Florentino Perez, the president of the farcical Super League, is not giving up on his dream yet.

The Spaniard has claimed that the ESL is still legally binding and that until clubs pay their penalisation fees, they’re still involved.

What’s more, he said if the ESL doesn’t go ahead, another version will rear its head – and that no big transfers will happen this summer without it.

“If you think the Super League is dead, I can say you’re absolutely wrong,” he told El Larguero.

“If this project didn’t work, another one will. Remember: all the 12 clubs have signed a biding contract”.

“Nobody has yet paid the penalisation fee for leaving the SuperLeague. We are almost all still in this, they have not officially left yet…

“It’s impossible to make signings like Mbappé and Haaland – in general, not for Real Madrid – without the Super League.”

Perez is living in some kind of fantasy land in which he thinks the entire football world simply wants to see Mbappe at Real Madrid on €1m/week…

Isn’t the game, which has run for 150+ years, quite a lot more than that?

He is blind to a possibility that a fairer system can be developed based on merit – with salary caps and other rules which enable teams to compete on a level playing field – with the ability to reach the top table via performance.

The Super League was a closed shop. Where was the fun in that?