(Image) A new banner outside Anfield offers stark response to JW Henry apology…

JW Henry’s apology yesterday went viral 10x over.

He said all the right things, and some of them, he might have even meant – but actions speak louder than words – especially when the sorry is the fourth or fifth of its kind in the past five years.

As the banner reads that was placed outside Anfield this morning, ‘ Nice one for the apology, but we will never forget’.

It just about sums it up, really, doesn’t it? We’re not going to sit here and demand for FSG to sell up, because we don’t have a better solution. Is there a Scouse billionaire who can come in and run us in the exact manner we want them to, while fighting the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea in the transfer market? Sir Paul McCartney?!

The issue is the monster the game has turned into. Why our owners felt this horrible, closed Super League was the best way to sustain us. This is the time for real change, not the time for us all to climb back into the pockets of UEFA and Sky Sports.

Let’s stand and be counted.