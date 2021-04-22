LFC interested in Youssef En-Nesyri – 23-goal striker who’s making big name for himself this season

Youssef En-Nesyri had never scored many goals, before this season.

In fact, he’d never notched more than 11 in all competitions until 2020/21, in which he has 23 already.

Is he a one-season wonder, or this a sign of things to come from the Morocco international?

Aged 23, we’d hope the latter – and in many ways he fits the the same kind of path as Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino – starting to shine elsewhere but by no means a huge name – before Liverpool plucked them and developed them.

According to Estadio Deportivo, translated by our friends at LFC Transfer Room, Liverpool are keen on the forward, alongside Manchester United and West Ham.

Spanish clubs are all struggling financially, more so than Premier League ones, and a move from La Liga to England is regarded a big possibility.

En-Nesyri is a centre-forward with good pace and good finishing, based on his ability to score goals with one touch from crosses or passes into the box.

Roberto Firmino simply doesn’t have this in the locker and another option up top is definitely a summer priority for us, regardless of which European competition we end up qualifying for next season.