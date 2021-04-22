Liverpool interested in £11m Czech prodigy; forward already has senior cap at 18 – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Sparta Prague forward Adam Hlozek; an 18-year-old winger who has already made his debut for the Czech Republic’s senior national team.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the reigning Premier League champions have been keeping tabs on the forward’s progress.

Admittedly, FI isn’t the most reputable outlet around – but they do sometimes bang the nail quicker than others – so take this report with a pinch of salt!

MORE: UEFA considers sanctions for Premier League’s big six after ESL drama

Hlozek is an exciting talent, cited as being strong, quick and regarded as capable of slotting straight into the first team, which speaks a lot to his promise as he’s yet to celebrate his 19th birthday.

The Prague prodigy, who is valued at £10.8 million by Transfermarkt, is capable of playing on either flank and as a central striker – with an impressive total of 38 goal contributions to his name in 78 appearances for the Czech outfit’s senior side.