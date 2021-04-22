Liverpool star negotiates three-year deal with European club – report

The agents of Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum have reportedly negotiated a contract with La Liga giants Barcelona.

That’s according to the Mirror, who claim the Netherlands international has given the green light on a three-year deal.

The report is in line with a claim made by Times journalist Duncan Castles earlier this year, who stated Wijnaldum will join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer when his current deal with Liverpool runs out.

If true, it likely means Liverpool and Wijnaldum have been unable to agree on terms for an extension, leaving Jurgen Klopp with the difficult task of replacing the 30-year-old.

The Reds’ ever-present No.5 has been a key member of the German’s squad over the last five years, but the recent signing of Thiago Alcantara could ease the transition.

Without Wijnaldum, Liverpool’s starting midfield picks itself, with Fabinho acting as the anchor in a trio with captain Jordan Henderson and Thiago.