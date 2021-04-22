Liverpool supporters’ union refused to meet with Boris Johnson over ESL fiasco

Liverpool supporters’ union Spirit of Shankly refused to meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the proposed European Super League, as revealed by the Skwawkbox.

The fan group cited the following reasons as to why they ‘couldn’t‘ speak with him…

Refused to provide food for kids in poverty

Oversaw the disastrous reaction to COVID-19

Wrote a S*n column just this week – on the day a new Hillsborough trial started

Was editor of the Spectator when it accused Liverpool fans of causing Hillsborough and being full of self-pity

We at Empire of the Kop completely support the Spirit of Shankly’s decision to block Johnson’s apparent request for a meeting, with the reasons stated alone being more than enough to reject the PM.

Football fans all over Europe were furious with the proposed European Super League, with some Liverpool supporters making their thoughts known all over the gates of Anfield.

The decision to reverse their Reds’ involvement with the breakaway tournament was greeted with a collective sigh of relief, but owners FSG have lost a lot of trust from within the fan-base.

