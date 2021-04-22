Owners of one of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ considers putting club up for sale – report

The owners of one of the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ is considering putting their club up for sale.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, who claims the owners of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur are ‘close to throwing in the towel’.

Owners beginning to sit up and take notice. Hearing one owner close to throwing the towel in and putting his club up for sale — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) April 22, 2021

There is presently no further information on Solhekol’s claims, but – and we may be reading a little too into this – it’s interesting that he said the owner is close to putting ‘his‘ club up for sale.

It’s somewhat implies the owner in question is solo, which would rule FSG out of the question, as John W. Henry is just Liverpool’s principle owner – but that’s purely speculation based on language used in a 24-word social media post!

The ownership of several of the ‘big six’ has come under scrutiny after the collapse of the European Super League, which now consists of only Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Manchester United supporters took to Carrington training ground this morning to protest against the Glazers – and it’s expected fans of other sides could follow their example.