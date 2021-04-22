Patrick Bamford explains how Fabinho begged LFC team-mates to stop playing so deep v Leeds

Liverpool were involved in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Monday, which we have to admit, failed to pique our attention at the height of the biggest football story in decades.

While the game was on, Liverpool were still involved in the European Super League, and arrived to Elland Road to chants of ‘Scum’ by protestors.

We played well in the first-half, but lost our legs and our bottle in the second. To say Leeds’ equaliser was coming would be an understatement.

Fabinho, playing centre-back again instead of his favoured holding midfield, wanted us to push out in the second as we were so camped in, but it became more difficult as the minutes edged by.

“Fabinho was saying to the rest of the back four a lot: ‘we’re too deep, we’re too deep, we need to get up, we need to get up’,” Bamford told The Official Leeds United podcast.

“And when a team starts dropping off, you know it’s because they’re too tired to keep getting up and dropping and getting up.

“He was saying it all the time, but it wasn’t changing anything, they were just getting deeper and deeper.”

It would have been a huge game to win, as Chelsea drew with Brighton the following evening – but it simply means the Newcastle clash on Saturday is a must-win if we’re to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League, which is important again now the ESL is off!

We’d like Fab back in midfield, ideally.