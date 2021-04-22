(Photo) Midfielder returns to Liverpool training; Jurgen Klopp handed boost for league run-in

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a boost as midfielder Curtis Jones made his return to Liverpool training this afternoon.

The teenager recently picked up a minor injury and missed a number of first-team sessions at Kirkby, but will now seemingly be ready to join the squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Jones’ return is a significant boost for Liverpool, with Jordan Henderson still out with a serious injury and Naby Keita hitting yet another rough patch of form.

Take a look at the photograph of the young Scouser at Kirkby earlier today, via James Carroll.

