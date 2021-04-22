(Photo) Midfielder returns to Liverpool training; Jurgen Klopp handed boost for league run-in

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a boost as midfielder Curtis Jones made his return to Liverpool training this afternoon.

The teenager recently picked up a minor injury and missed a number of first-team sessions at Kirkby, but will now seemingly be ready to join the squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Jones’ return is a significant boost for Liverpool, with Jordan Henderson still out with a serious injury and Naby Keita hitting yet another rough patch of form.

Take a look at the photograph of the young Scouser at Kirkby earlier today, via James Carroll.

Curtis Jones back in training at Kirkby today. Full gallery and footage of the session coming up on https://t.co/edMpGfqonH shortly. pic.twitter.com/ScjZZh2iSB — James Carroll (@James_Carroll84) April 22, 2021