UEFA considers sanctions for Premier League’s big six after ESL drama

UEFA are reportedly considering sanctions for the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ after the proposal of a breakaway European ‘Super League’.

Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA President, suggested in an interview amid the collapse of the new tournament – less than 48 hours after it was announced by all 12 founding members – there could be consequences.

Liverpool, alongside Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, are among the European giants who could now face sanctions.

“Yesterday I received SMS support from practically all clubs in Europe,” Ceferin told Slovenian news outlet 24UR.

“So now we expect everyone to realise their mistake and suffer the appropriate consequences. We’ll talk about that next week.”

MORE: Liverpool star negotiates three-year deal with European club – report

There are no further details as to what these consequences could be, but UEFA are capable of deducting points, enforcing transfer bans and eliminating clubs from their competitions, among other things.

FSG reversed their decision to include Liverpool in the elitist ‘super league’ after a strong reaction from supporters and pundits from all over the continent, and it was greeted with a collective sigh of relief.

All six of the Premier League’s participating team have since reversed their decisions.