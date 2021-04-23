Ex-Red accuses FSG of trying to sell Liverpool’s soul following European Super League fiasco

Markus Babbel has expressed his disappointment in his former club following Liverpool’s much-maligned involvement in talks to form a European Super League.

The side pulled out of the proposals after facing severe backlash from fans and those inside the Premier League outfit, with John W. Henry releasing a clip apologising for the debacle.

“I was very disappointed because I would never have thought it possible that a club like Liverpool FC would be willing to take such a step,” the German told Spox (via Sport Witness).

“I would have expected it from many clubs. But the fact that Liverpool FC, of all clubs, would be prepared to do this really irritated me.

“When I found out afterwards that neither Jürgen Klopp nor the team had been made aware of the plans, I knew: ‘Okay, there were a few gentlemen involved who have nothing to do with the history of this club and the history of the fans’.

“The fact that the main people in charge of the sporting side didn’t know anything about it finally calmed me down a bit.

“It was clear that only the business people, who only think about money and are prepared to sell the soul of the club for it, had made this decision.”

While we completely understand and support the disappointment felt with the club’s involvement in the proposed breakaway league, it’s important to distance Liverpool itself from such frustrations, lest we risk this seeming the fault of anyone other than the owners.

As the players, manager, and fans – practically everyone bar FSG – have made exceedingly clear, those involved with the club wanted no part in the discussions.

For that reason, we’d be against clubs receiving sanctions that fail to directly target the ownerships of the English top flight’s big six, with the league in desperate need of a shakeup in rules to safeguard against such challenges.

