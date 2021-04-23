Highly-rated Liverpool target’s price-tag revealed as club expects to part ways with exciting young striker – report

Reported Liverpool target Adam Hlozek could sign for Liverpool this summer for a fee ranging from £15-20m, according to Football Insider.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a successful year of football, having earned his first call-up to the Czech national side last September, and racked up 13 goal contributions in 15 games across all competitions.

“A Liverpool source has told Football Insider that the club would need to pay around £15million, possibly climbing to £20m, for Hlozek,” Wayne Veysey wrote. “There is also interest in him from other leading European clubs as Sparta gear up for another big-money sale.”

With the prodigy deemed such an exciting talent as to have earned a move abroad, we’re certainly curious, particularly with Jurgen Klopp said to be in the market for another forward in the summer window.

Whether Hlozek fits the bill, however, is up for debate given his relative youth – not to mention the nature of the source in question – as one might imagine the recruitment team to be eyeing someone more of the Diogo Jota mould as our main signing up top.

Nonetheless, should the funds be available to bring in further reinforcements in that position, we certainly wouldn’t be against Liverpool investing in their future with the Sparta Prague starlet.

