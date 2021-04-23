Injury fears arise over 12-goal Liverpool star following reported training ground absence

Liverpool have been handed a fresh injury concern as the club prepares to face Newcastle United tomorrow, with Diogo Jota missing from training, as reported by the Echo.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sit two points outside of the top four spots as the Reds face a crunch time run of fixtures to secure Champions League football for the next season.

With the No.20 having already missed a considerable portion of the term following an injury suffered in the club’s dour draw in Midtjylland in December, it will no doubt cause some amount of frustration for the German.

Considering the struggles of our misfiring forwards, barring Mo Salah, the loss of one of our more potentially reliable sources of firepower is not one we can afford going into such a pivotal stage of the campaign.

Having fallen out of the Champions League following a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid, the heralded top four spots remain our best chance of securing a ticket to the elite European competition next time around.

It’s entirely possible of course that the former Wolves star may still be available for the upcoming league clash, with an absence from the training ground not necessarily being 100% indicative of injury – though we’ll still be keeping our fingers crossed nonetheless!

