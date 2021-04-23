Jurgen Klopp rightly ‘p***** off’ with FSG who have disrespected him after he ‘enhanced their investment’

Rio Ferdinand has made a smart point about Jurgen Klopp and the manner in which FSG have let him down.

Through the success Klopp has brought Liverpool, FSG’s asset has probably doubled in value – without them having to put any money into their own pockets – either.

So for them to try and organise the European Super League, not only without his consent, but without even talking to him first, was really poor.

“The managers are having to do it, Klopp…” Ferdinand said.

“You can understand he was so angry, it was out of order and he doesn’t agree with it.

“They never once asked him, a geezer who has brought success to that football club at Liverpool never seen in the Premier League era, got them to an unbelievable place and they don’t even consider him.

“They didn’t even speak to him about their plans going forward, and then he has to go and face the media and answer questions, no wonder he’s p***** off.

“It’s out of order. No respect, no respect.

“People who are enhancing your investment as well, no respect for them.”

Watch the video, below: