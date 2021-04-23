Jurgen Klopp will absolutely love Ilkay Gundogan’s latest big tweet

Jurgen Klopp believes elite footballers are made to be play far, far too many games – and he’s right.

But the new Champions League format, which UEFA have slipped through the door amidst the European Super League backlash, is a lesser, but different evil.

It will guarantee qualification based on coefficient, and could see a side finishing 6th in the Premier League qualify and a side finding 5th end up in the Europa League…

It also will feature 100 more games overall – which seems absolutely ridiculous.

Klopp’s former midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who he managed at Borussia Dortmund, has hit out at the reforms, and went viral on Twitter with his complaint.

It’s not often we praise Manchester City players, but well said, Ilkay!

The whole thing is a farce. It’s crucial football fans don’t just let UEFA think they’ve won now – and go as hard on them as we did with the ESL villains.

The UCL format right now works great and that is why it's the most popular club competition in the world – for us players and for the fans. — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) April 22, 2021