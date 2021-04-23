Klopp issues injury update on Jota following concerns arising over training ground absence

Jurgen Klopp had some positive news to share over the fitness of Diogo Jota in his pre-match presser, announcing that there was no fresh problem with the Portuguese ahead of the impending clash with Newcastle United.

Concerns were sparked following reports of the forward’s absence from training, though the latest update will provide a massive amount of relief to Liverpool fans concerned over the club’s charge for the top four spots.

Klopp: Diogo is fine. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) April 23, 2021

Now that the calamitous European Super League is off the table, securing Champions League football for the next season has to be a priority.

With Sadio Mane’s effort granting us a potentially valuable point against Leeds United at the start of the week, we can only hope that our forward options will be raring to go as we look to end what has been a highly difficult and unprecedented season on a high.

As we prepare to head into the first of six remaining games – or ‘six finals’ as Klopp has said – we’ll need our front-three firing on all cylinders to get maximum points.

