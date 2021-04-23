Klopp spot on in impassioned rant over fixtures as Liverpool boss rips into new UCL format

Jurgen Klopp was at his inspired best in the pre-match presser ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Newcastle, delivering an impassioned speech against the proposed changes to the Champions League format.

Though the German felt that the right decision had been made to abandon the breakaway Super League, he made clear in no uncertain terms that UEFA’s proposals were not necessarily any better, lambasting the increased burden of fixtures.

Klopp: You can't just introduce always more competitions. Very good that the new Super League is off the table, but the new CL is not great. UEFA showed me the idea and I said I don't like it – 10 games rather than six. No idea where to put them in. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) April 23, 2021

It has, admittedly, been a difficult season for all in light of the condensed fixture lists and the lack of pre-season, but the idea that such pressures could become a more regular feature of future campaigns understandably doesn’t sit well with many coaches or players.

Taking into account, on top of that, the added commitments of international football – something we’re far from keen about, given the propensity of players to become injured on international duty – and it’s clear that demands are becoming untenable.

Without some compromise on either the league’s part or UEFA’s, an increased number of fixtures simply cannot be justified, not without putting greater strain on the players involved.

