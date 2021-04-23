Liverpool & Barcelona poised to race for 20-goal Ligue 1 star’s signature whose contract expires this summer

Liverpool and Barcelona are reportedly set to compete over the signature of Memphis Depay, according to RMC (via the Echo).

The Dutch forward’s contract is due to expire come the season end, prompting both European heavyweights to stand on alert as they look to enhance their forward lines.

With Jurgen Klopp said to have made bringing a new forward his transfer priority in the upcoming window, the Lyon star would be a highly viable solution to boost the potency of his front-three as the club looks to return as a title challenger the next season.

Having lost their talismanic forward Luis Suarez the term prior to Atletico Madrid, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising if the Catalans are likewise in the market for extra goals up top.

Given the sheer financial debt facing the La Liga outfit, however, one might suspect that we’re somewhat better placed to afford the 27-year-old’s potentially hefty wage demands.

With Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane both appearing to be in serious need of proper backup, with the burdens of the season catching up with their performances this term, it would make a considerable amount of sense to move for a player of Depay’s quality.

That being said, given the player’s age, it doesn’t seem a likely one with the club being far more likely to select a younger talent who can grow with the side rather than one close to becoming a finished article.

