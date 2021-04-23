Liverpool leading the pack in race to sign 25-goal forward – report

Liverpool are reportedly in line to secure the signature of Donyell Malen in the upcoming summer transfer window, as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his forward line.

This report comes from Voetbal International (via the Echo), claiming that the Reds are ahead of the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, and AC Milan in their bid to sign the 22-year-old.

Bringing a new forward into the club is thought to be Klopp’s top priority in the summer, with the form of Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane coming under the microscope following less than prolific contributions this term.

With Diogo Jota proving a more than adept purchase last year, another forward who could immediately slot in and deliver an instant impact at the start of the next season would be ideal, though no doubt challenging to replicate.

Having scored 25 goals this term in 41 games across all competitions, not to mention being only a year younger than the former Wolves star when he switched to Anfield, Malen does represent a potentially interesting bit of business for Liverpool.

