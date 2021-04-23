New report reveals ludicrous bargain fee rumoured LFC target Patson Daka would command – Salzburger Nachrichten

RB Salzburg would only charge £21.7m for rumoured Liverpool target Patson Daka, according to Salzburger Nachrichten (via le10sport).

The prolific Zambian’s form in the Austrian Bundesliga has attracted the attention of Europe’s elite outfits, with the likes of the Reds, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal all thought to be tracking the 22-year-old.

With Jurgen Klopp having allegedly identified the forward position as being a priority for the recruitment team this summer, one might imagine the fee outlined to not be a significant obstacle.

Considering that we missed out on Erling Haaland from the very same club – in favour of signing Taki Minamino, who now plies his trade on loan for Southampton – we’d surely be foolish to miss out on another potential gem this time around.

With the striker having netted a whopping 30 goals (not to mention 10 assists) across all competitions this term, Daka has already demonstrated a remarkable taste for goal, surpassing his tally from the prior campaign.

At the forward’s age, it’s exciting to think that he isn’t close to reaching his potential, and for the stated fee, we’d be foolish to not at least consider tossing our hat in the ring.

