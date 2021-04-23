(Video) Kabak nutmegs Mane and Sadio begs LFCTV not to show the footage

We love how grown men still get so excited about nutmegs in training – nothing seems to make the group go collectively berserk in quite the same way!

The latest example features January loanee Ozan Kabak, who stuck the ball through the legs of Sadio Mane during a rondo…

Afterwards, Mane stopped playing – but had to start defending again when James Milner began playing short passes and racking the score up!

Mane walked straight up to the camera and asked for the footage not to be shown, clearly to no avail.

It’s great to see our no.10 in such high spirits. He scored versus Leeds United, which will hopefully be a sign of things to come over the next few weeks.

Watch the footage, via reddit, here, at minute 3:50 onwards, and sign up to LFCTVGO to get this content all of the time.