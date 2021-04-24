FSG rejected a bid close to £3billion for Liverpool; Middle East bidders reportedly circling – Mirror

A bid close to £3billion was made to FSG for Liverpool from an unnamed party from the Middle East, as reported by the Mirror.

The owners, FSG, have apparently rejected the offer, though there are other interested groups from the region lying in wait in case John W. Henry and co. do decide to cut their losses following the backlash received in response to the failed Super League move.

Should FSG decide that holding onto the club isn’t worth suffering the wrath of the Anfield faithful, the possibility is theoretically available for an interested party to swoop in and buy the Americans out.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp makes major Champions League admission after late collapse v Newcastle

As some have rightly pointed out, however, this is not necessarily an eventuality Liverpool fans should want nor encourage, as we fundamentally cannot guarantee the arrival of better owners, let alone anyone who will take into consideration fan opinions more.

Mistakes have been made, with the most recent one being particularly callous in its disregard of our values, but it was admittedly acknowledged.

Until we can guarantee a fairer, fan-led system through reform – potentially incorporating the German 50+1 model, which has been suggested – there’s no point trading our owners for a like-for-like, or, likely, someone even worse.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox