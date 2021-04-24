(Image) Liverpool v Newcastle team news confirmed as Klopp goes bold with the attack

Under an hour away from kick-off against Steve Bruce’s Newcastle, Jurgen Klopp has named a fascinating starting lineup for this afternoon’s clash.

Fabinho has been dropped into the backline once more to cover for the injured Nat Phillips, alongside Ozan Kabak, with the usual suspects filling out on the flanks.

The Liverpool boss appears to have gone for two in midfield as part of a 4-2-3-1 formation (we’d suspect), with Thiago Alcantara and Gini Wijnaldum in a double pivot.

Diogo Jota starts for the Reds, we’d imagine leading the line up top ahead of a forward three comprised of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino, potentially promising a lot of goals.

You can catch the full team news below:

And the team news is…. LIVE! Thoughts on the selection, Reds? 💭 #LFC pic.twitter.com/7luqtrlIEW — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 24, 2021