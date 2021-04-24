Jaw-dropping Liverpool stat over the last three games will infuriate fans

It’s not generous to say that Liverpool have looked a credible threat in front of goal in their last few fixtures, despite failing to capitalise on their chances week after week.

Following the club’s latest stress-inducing outing, this time against Newcastle United, Guardian journalist Artur Petrosyan posted a tweet detailing how many shots the Reds had taken against their prior three opponents.

Liverpool attempted 54 shots in the last three matches.

Scored 2 goals.

Won 0 games. — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) April 24, 2021

Though injuries in the heart of defence have almost certainly played a part in derailing our campaign, it’s difficult to not place any of the blame on our forward line after another tame showing in front of goal.

We’re missing parts of the equation still, of course, with Virgil van Dijk’s pace and diagonal balls respectively allowing Liverpool to play a high line effectively and stretch the play – all things that feed into goalscoring chances – a considerable loss.

We’ve got the impression of late, however, that no matter how many chances – even gifted chances from the opposition – are lobbed in the way of Sadio Mane and co., we can’t seem to exercise any sort of ruthless edge to dismantle sides as we may have done in the past.

Perhaps the new forward Jurgen Klopp is reportedly after will help matters, but it remains bizarre to see our current options failing to replicate their characteristic lethality in the 18-yard-box.

