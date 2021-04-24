Journalist suggests Liverpool ‘could’ complete double defensive swoop in summer window

Goal journalist Ronan Murphy tweeted that Liverpool “could sign both Konate and Kabak this summer” in response to Fabrizio Romano’s announcement of the former’s potential switch.

The Turkey international, who arrived in the January transfer window on loan from Schalke for the remainder of the season, has an option-to-buy of £18m that the club is yet to commit to.

According to reports, we’d have till May to decide whether we want to make the 20-year-old’s stay at Anfield a permanent one.

With Joe Gomez only returning to running just recently, we arguably have to be realistic and suggest that the Englishman may not be at his fighting best come the start of the next season, which does create a pressing need for another quality centre-half.

Konate certainly fits the bill in that regard but then it’s still worth looking at the options we have beyond Virgil van Dijk and the RB Leipzig star.

With Joel Matip and Nathaniel Phillips the likely candidates lying in wait, it’s clear that we could certainly justify coughing up the £18m for Kabak, at the very least to account for the former’s consistent fitness issues.

