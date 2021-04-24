Klopp makes clear his opposition to the ESL in emotive match-day programme notes

Jurgen Klopp has penned an emotive letter to the fans in his programme notes ahead of the impending clash with Newcastle United this afternoon, as provided on liverpoolfc.com.

The German made clear once again his opposition to the proposed breakaway league, following FSG’s attempted involvement of Liverpool.

“Clearly I cannot write this column and not address an issue which has dominated the agenda, here and across Europe in the past seven days,” the former Dortmund boss wrote.

“It is difficult for me in truth, because I have found some of the reaction around it difficult to take. And by this I don’t mean those who were against it or the protests. This was a great victory for football supporters – I want to make this clear from the outset. I agreed with their opposition. I made this clear to our owners.

“The part I have struggled with is seeing this club, a place I love and am now proud to call my home, trashed. And done so in a manner which suggests no redemption is possible. That I can’t take.

“It was right to take apart the concept and it was fair to criticise it, along with those who came up with it and also how it was presented. All legitimate in my view. The anger and disappointment was justified.

“But there were times when the distinction between ‘club’ and this decision (and yes, those responsible for it) were too quickly blurred into one. To do so is an insult to the supporters in my view. And the players.”

In fairness to the 53-year-old, as much as we here at the EOTK have agreed with the outpouring of anger against the plans in question, clubs have almost beared the brunt of critique by association with the owners responsible.

Gary Neville’s comments for instance, regarding our famous anthem, could certainly be construed as being a tribal dig rather directly addressing the root cause of the problem.

As Klopp and the players made clear, it’s a decision that genuinely has nothing to do with the staff nor the club beyond the highest decison-makers at the top.

That distinction is ultimately a very important one and one we should bear in mind before reputations are tarnished.