Liverpool fans react as Ibrahima Konate set to make €35m switch

Liverpool fans flocked to social media to express their thoughts on Fabrizio Romano’s confirmation of Ibrahima Konate’s impending signing for the Reds to the tune of €35m.

The Frenchman is reportedly set to pen a five-year contract at Anfield, with many already dreaming of a potentially exciting linkup with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the backline.

It’s a more than solid start to the summer transfer window, with the club already addressing a key issue that is largely responsible for our tame attempt at a title defence this term.

While we’d hardly expect (at the very least certainly hope) an injury crisis of such dire proportions to strike anytime soon, it makes sense to expand our options – particularly with such quality available on the market for such a reasonable price.

Should Jurgen Klopp also be tempted to sanction the supply of £18m for Ozan Kabak’s option-to-buy, we could very well guarantee the future of our back four for the next decade for around £50m.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Van Dijk clocked the highest speed as a defender in the Champions League back in 2019. Konate clocked as top 3 fastest defenders in the past two seasons. Van Dijk x Konate, my word… pic.twitter.com/SsXifEhF7r — ` (@lfcnxsir) April 23, 2021

Ibrahima Konate will be a Liverpool player soon. The PL isn't ready for a Konate and VVD partnership. 🇫🇷 X 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/u5xOFQC7gE — Kiraan (@Thiago_vision) April 23, 2021

Konaté might need a French teammate to make him feel more comfortable… I'm just saying… pic.twitter.com/busViIUptC — mochi (@ScouserMochii) April 23, 2021

Next season when attackers come across Virgil x Konatépic.twitter.com/O2GKiZoAjO — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) April 23, 2021

Konate, when confirmed, is a good example of how you don’t need a guarantee of Champions League football to sign good players who will improve a squad. The appeal of the club, Klopp in particular, the players we’ve already got and the future mean more than one season in the CL. — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) April 23, 2021

With VVD x KONATE at the back Trent and Robbo will perform wonders next season. Bookmark this tweet! — Dare💼 (@oyedaare) April 23, 2021

