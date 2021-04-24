Liverpool fans react as Ibrahima Konate set to make €35m switch

Liverpool fans flocked to social media to express their thoughts on Fabrizio Romano’s confirmation of Ibrahima Konate’s impending signing for the Reds to the tune of €35m.

The Frenchman is reportedly set to pen a five-year contract at Anfield, with many already dreaming of a potentially exciting linkup with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the backline.

It’s a more than solid start to the summer transfer window, with the club already addressing a key issue that is largely responsible for our tame attempt at a title defence this term.

While we’d hardly expect (at the very least certainly hope) an injury crisis of such dire proportions to strike anytime soon, it makes sense to expand our options – particularly with such quality available on the market for such a reasonable price.

Should Jurgen Klopp also be tempted to sanction the supply of £18m for Ozan Kabak’s option-to-buy, we could very well guarantee the future of our back four for the next decade for around £50m.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

