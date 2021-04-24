Many Liverpool fans are saying the same thing after Ibrahima Konate signing

While Liverpool fans were keen to express their excitement at the reported signing of Ibrahima Konate, many felt the need to urge the club to complete a double defensive signing this summer with Ozan Kabak.

Available on an £18m option-to-buy, the Turk could further bolster the side’s defence for a combined total of around £50m for both the Schalke loanee and the Frenchman.

READ MORE: Done Deal: Fabrizio Romano confirms details of Ibrahima Konate’s €35m move to Liverpool

With it being unclear as to whether we can even afford to dish out funds on more than one player in a specific position, the 20-year-old’s future at Anfield, despite an impressive loan spell, remains shrouded in mystery.

Given that we’ll likely need a solid replacement for the outgoing Gini Wijnaldum and an addition to the forward line – an area that Jurgen Klopp reportedly deems a priority – this further enhances concerns.

As far as we at the Empire of the Kop are concerned, the young centre-half has arguably done enough to justify the fee attached, and would certainly make sense as a signing given the manager’s preference to train rather buy the finished article.

You can catch some of the fans’ tweets here:

I genuinely hope we still permanently sign Ozan Kabak, regardless of the Konaté signing. He’s been brilliant and deserves it. Top talent. Learning under Van Dijk and Klopp would make him world class. pic.twitter.com/jsI19xjHhK — Wilco🧣 (@KIopptinho) April 23, 2021

we’re signing Konate but Kabak still isn’t permanent pic.twitter.com/3f1CDLg3fO — ☬ (@lfcJ7_) April 23, 2021

Kabak should be a no-brainer even with Konate on the way. He's barely put a foot wrong and would be a bargain for £18m. — Matt (@FalseFMatt) April 23, 2021

Konate, VVD & Gomez. 3 of the quickest centre backs in ⚽. Konate hugely promising and matches very well with Virgil in their. Signing Kabak should be a priority too. We can't be left this short defensively again. No excuses. https://t.co/UQI71a3RWH — Futbol: O Jogo Bonito (@DavidC_LFC) April 24, 2021

if we sign Kabak aswell as this Konate it would be an amazing window before it’s even started, however we would still need an extra centre mid and forward. Konate and Kabak both very young with huge potential. Would both improve massively next to VVD. — Jordan Burke (@Burkeyj_) April 23, 2021

