Many Liverpool fans are saying the same thing after Ibrahima Konate signing

While Liverpool fans were keen to express their excitement at the reported signing of Ibrahima Konate, many felt the need to urge the club to complete a double defensive signing this summer with Ozan Kabak.

Available on an £18m option-to-buy, the Turk could further bolster the side’s defence for a combined total of around £50m for both the Schalke loanee and the Frenchman.

With it being unclear as to whether we can even afford to dish out funds on more than one player in a specific position, the 20-year-old’s future at Anfield, despite an impressive loan spell, remains shrouded in mystery.

Given that we’ll likely need a solid replacement for the outgoing Gini Wijnaldum and an addition to the forward line – an area that Jurgen Klopp reportedly deems a priority – this further enhances concerns.

As far as we at the Empire of the Kop are concerned, the young centre-half has arguably done enough to justify the fee attached, and would certainly make sense as a signing given the manager’s preference to train rather buy the finished article.

  1. With the injury record of Gomes and Matip it would makes sense to keep Kabak as well. As good as Matip and Gomes are, we cannot continue to struggle given their injury record over the past two/three years, we have to act. This is not a blot on their ability rather their availability.

  2. Spot on. I think Konate has been brought in as a potential VVD equal and will be his defensive counterpart going forward.
    Gomez is too unreliable now proven by this latest longterm injury.He is a Robin to VVDs Batman.
    Not a leader for me and I think Gomez would have struggled as the main defender if he had stayed fit
    Kabak is potentially a good 3rd/4th choice and I hope he’s bought too

