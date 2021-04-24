Newcastle star issues wake-up call to Liverpool fan over Sadio Mane disrespect

Responding to a fan’s tweet online, Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin urged for Sadio Mane to be shown greater respect.

The Liverpool supporter in question tweeted the Frenchman asking if he would be willing to be part of a potential swap deal for the forward.

I know you think it’s a nice message to me but I don’t like this. Be respectful to him please you are ungrateful, he did and he’s doing a lot for Liverpool, there still a long way before I could reach his level — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) April 24, 2021

READ MORE: FSG rejected a bid close to £3billion for Liverpool; Middle East bidders reportedly circling – Mirror

We’re actually quite glad that the 24-year-old chose to intervene online and we take the firm stance that it would be insanity to part ways with our world-class Senegalese on the basis of this season.

Certainly, from our perspective here at the Empire of the Kop, we’re perfectly happy for reasonable criticism to be dished out where necessary, on the basis that it doesn’t descend into hurtful, unsupportive comments.

Given how brilliant a servant Mane has been for the club – and taking into account what is likely a drop in confidence in what has been an extremely difficult season for the entire squad – we’re extremely grateful to have a player of his calibre to call upon.

It’s good of Saint-Maximin to remind some of this fact, especially when we’re all feeling somewhat disappointed after the draw suffered this afternoon.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox