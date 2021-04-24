Sky Sports journalist reveals the PL club Barcelona & Real Madrid blame for ESL mass exit

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly blaming Manchester City for kickstarting the mass Premier League exodus from the European Super League, according to Kaveh Solhekol.

Following a severe backlash to the proposals to form a breakaway league, the big six from the English top-flight backed out, with mass protests against the ownerships still ongoing.

The owners of the majority of the 12 Super League clubs still think it is a good idea and are blaming each other and a poor communications strategy for why it failed. 1/4 — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) April 24, 2021

Real Madrid and Barcelona believe Manchester City had doubts about joining form day one and their unease and reservations quickly spread to the other English clubs. 2/4 — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) April 24, 2021

“Lots of them still think it’s a great idea,” a Premier League chief executive said. “The only thing they’re sorry about is that it’s turned out to be such a disaster.“ 3/4 — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) April 24, 2021

“They are blaming each other and blaming their PR people for failing to get their message across. If we’re not careful they’ll do it more professionally next time.” 4/4 — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) April 24, 2021

It’s interesting that the La Liga giants are focusing on Manchester City in particular when looking for an explanation as to why the Super League quickly fell apart.

Despite their claims, it’s undeniable that the heavy pressure on the clubs in question from fans, players, and those involved around the sport played a considerable part in the mass exit.

That all being said, it’s somewhat concerning to think that another attempt could be made down the line and we’d hope that stricter controls could be put in place to ensure that such circumstances can’t arise once more.

Clearly, reform of a more broad scale is required across the governing bodies, however, with the likes of UEFA and the Premier League still failing to take into account the needs of the players and coaches, as Jurgen Klopp was keen to highlight yesterday.

