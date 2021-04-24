Sky Sports journalist reveals the PL club Barcelona & Real Madrid blame for ESL mass exit

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly blaming Manchester City for kickstarting the mass Premier League exodus from the European Super League, according to Kaveh Solhekol.

Following a severe backlash to the proposals to form a breakaway league, the big six from the English top-flight backed out, with mass protests against the ownerships still ongoing.

It’s interesting that the La Liga giants are focusing on Manchester City in particular when looking for an explanation as to why the Super League quickly fell apart.

Despite their claims, it’s undeniable that the heavy pressure on the clubs in question from fans, players, and those involved around the sport played a considerable part in the mass exit.

That all being said, it’s somewhat concerning to think that another attempt could be made down the line and we’d hope that stricter controls could be put in place to ensure that such circumstances can’t arise once more.

Clearly, reform of a more broad scale is required across the governing bodies, however, with the likes of UEFA and the Premier League still failing to take into account the needs of the players and coaches, as Jurgen Klopp was keen to highlight yesterday.

