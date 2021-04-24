(Video) Fabinho produces the most hilariously blatant yellow-card challenge to kill Newcastle break

Fabinho may have produced one of the most blatantly cynical challenges we’ve seen to date from a defensive midfielder.

With Newcastle threatening to break via Allan Saint-Maximin, the No.3 stepped out of defence to intercept the advancing Frenchman, knocking him to the floor with a hard shoulder.

The yellow card, we’d have to say, is utterly fair given the nature of the challenge, which was somewhat necessary under the circumstances.

Sadly, it wasn’t enough to keep the Magpies from equalising and earning a point off the back of an extremely weak second-half outing from Jurgen Klopp’s men.

You can catch the clip below: