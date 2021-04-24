(Video) Klopp makes major Champions League admission after late collapse v Newcastle

(Video) Klopp makes major Champions League admission after late collapse v Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp admitted that his side’s performance against Newcastle United this afternoon did not prove to him that Liverpool deserved Champions League football for the next season.

The Reds shared the spoils with Steve Bruce’s Magpies, courtesy of a late equaliser from Joe Willock, to further dent the club’s hopes of securing entry to Europe’s premier competition next term.

It appeared that the home side would get away with a poor showing in the second-half after VAR came to the rescue to deny an initial equaliser from Callum Wilson, though the technology let the effort from on loan Arsenal star stand at the death to grant Newcastle a point.

Having failed to capitalise on a host of chances in the first-half, in a performance that virtually mirrored our frustrating, goalless outing against Real Madrid in mid-April, it’s hard to disagree with Klopp’s post-match verdict.

