(Video) Liverpool fans show their support for the players & staff as the team bus arrives at Anfield

A clip has surfaced on Twitter capturing Liverpool fans warmly greeting the team bus as it arrived at Anfield.

The club has undergone a tumultuous period of late following a failed attempt by the ownership to drag the side into the European Super League.

Following a united effort from the players and fans, with Jordan Henderson leading the revolt against the proposed breakaway league, the big six Premier League outfits involved pulled out.

With sanctions and punishments being tossed about left, right, and centre, and rightly so, it’s important to make a distinction between the actions of the owners and the values of the club, its staff, and supporters.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Paul Gorst:

