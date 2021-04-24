(Video) Salah nets outrageous half-volley after ludicrous touch to leave Newcastle defender catching air

Mo Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool with a sensational strike on the half-volley.

The Egyptian forward demonstrated remarkable control after Sadio Mane’s cross was diverted by a stray header into his path, bringing the ball down and swivelling to find space to fire away a thunderous effort into the top-right.

With only two points separating the Reds from a top four finish this term, Jurgen Klopp’s men will need to finish the season strong to earn Champions League football.

Having secured an early effort at Anfield, there could yet be many more goals in the game with the German having named a particularly attacking lineup against Steve Bruce’s Newcastle outfit.

