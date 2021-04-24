(Video) Thiago takes three Newcastle players out of the game with sumptuous fizzed pass

Thiago Alcantara demonstrated one of the skills that made him so highly sought-after in the summer, with a sumptuous pass to Mo Salah on the edge of the box in the first-half.

The Spaniard fizzed a pass through the midfield, slicing past three Newcastle players to find his teammate as Jurgen Klopp’s men searched for another goalscoring opportunity.

With Liverpool having suffered against sides playing the low-block in previous seasons, the former Bayern Munich star was brought in on the basis – as many assumed – of his ability to play these kind of vital, defence-splitting passes that few have the eye to find.

Having not had the necessary protection around him in midfield, due to the injuries that have blighted our backline this term, we’ve rarely had an opportunity to witness Thiago’s capability in this regard.

Hopefully, next season, once our key stars return to the fold, we’ll begin to see his qualities on a more regular basis.

You can catch the clip below: