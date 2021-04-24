(Video) VAR horror show continues as Fernandez elbow on Jota only earns a yellow

Newcastle United’s Federico Fernandez was let off the hook in the first-half of the club’s clash with Liverpool, after blatantly elbowing Diogo Jota.

Andre Marriner did penalise the Argentine for the challenge with a yellow card, though it’s a wonder how on earth the centre-half wasn’t given his marching orders for the offence.

With VAR being able to look over the incident, those at Stockley Park surely would have been able to examine the incident more closely and advise the referee over the severity of the challenge.

It’s not surprising, of course, but it does go to show the continuing inconsistency of officiating in the Premier League.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

