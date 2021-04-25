European golden boot winner names ideal striker Liverpool should target

Kevin Phillips has advised Liverpool to go big on a new forward in the summer window, naming Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland as the ideal target.

The Bundesliga star has been in exhilarating form for the German outfit, registering 37 goals in 38 appearances this term.

“They need to sign a replacement for Origi because he looks to be nailed on to leave at the end of the season,” the ex-Sunderland man told Football Insider.

“Will one of the front three look to move on given what has happened? It may have tarnished their perception of the club and perhaps they feel uncomfortable now. There could be a bit of movement at Liverpool in the summer.

“It is certainly an area that Klopp will be looking at. They need somebody who can share the burden of goals because there is a lot of pressure on Salah at the moment.

“If I’m a Liverpool supporter I would want a big name in, someone with a big reputation. Haaland is the one that stands out straight away. I know they would have to pay through the nose but he would be the one I would go for.”

Considering the forward position is one Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made his priority to strengthen come the season end, one would expect a considerable proportion of the club’s potential transfer kitty to go in this area.

The likes of Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have been touted by virtue of their well-documented prowess in front of goal, though it’s difficult to see either making the switch to Anfield without some significant backing from FSG.

A Patson Daka or Jonathan David-type player with a reasonable asking price will likely be the kind of striker we’ll see brought to Anfield to further bolster out attacking options.

