Finance guru reveals ludicrous figure Liverpool would have earned per ESL game

Liverpool could have earned as much as £750m from three games in the European Super League by selling their broadcast rights, as reported by Football Insider.

Following a united effort from the fans and players, FSG joined the rest of the big six owners in pulling the club out, with the sides involved set to face sanctions from the Premier League and UEFA.

“What was driving Liverpool in this deal was the opportunity to sell their own broadcast rights,” Kieran Maguire said.

“The terms allowed them to do that for three home matches, effectively on a pay-per-view basis.

“If you sell the broadcast to 50m people around the world and charge them £5 each, you’ve got £250m per football match.

“You’ve got the rights to do that three times so it could go up to £750m.

“On top of that, you’ve got all the Premier League TV money and the money from all the other franchise league matches.”

Considering the financial benefit to Liverpool, it’s understandable (from a purely financial perspective) why the owners were so desperate to involve us in the proposed breakaway league.

With generational talents of the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe set to cost in excess of £100m, joining the Super League would have theoretically removed any obstacles to the club getting its ideal transfer targets in the upcoming transfer window.

That being said, no figure on earth would be worth selling our souls for, not to mention ultimately killing off domestic football as a byproduct.

