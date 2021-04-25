Forward told he has no future at Liverpool

Bundesliga expert Taiwo Awoniyi has been told he has no future at Liverpool by Bundesliga expert Daniel Pinder.

Speaking exclusively to This Is Futbol, the GGFN editor stated he believes the Nigerian doesn’t have much of a chance of finding success at Anfield.

“I’d like to say yes but I think at 23, I’m not sure he’d get a run at Liverpool now,” Pinder said of Awoniyi, who has spent each of the last six seasons on loan.

It’s a fairly salient point – but to the contrary, Divock Origi has previously shown it doesn’t matter too much if you’ve been cast out – there is a way back.

The biggest problem for Awoniyi is the ongoing struggle to obtain a UK work permit, which is surely the main reason the 23-year-old hasn’t yet made his Liverpool debut.

The forward has five goals to his name the 19 Bundesliga appearances this season – not a terrible return, given the lack of opportunity to gain momentum.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are hoping to cash in on Awoniyi and have slapped a £13 million price tag on the Nigerian.