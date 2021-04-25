(Image) Virgil van Dijk agrees with Rio Ferdinand over VAR controversy

Another day, another controversy involving the use of VAR technology in the Premier League…

The latest episode arrived in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over West Ham when Fabian Balbuena was shown a red card after a review.

The defender was adjudged to have fouled Ben Chilwell – by clearing the ball, with the Chelsea man getting in the way of his landing foot – watch a video of it here.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the incident, former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand had a snappy rant about the use of VAR, saying it needs to be ‘put in the bin’ and is ‘sucking the emotion’ out of the game.

Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk was seemingly in agreement with the former England man, throwing a ‘like’ on Ferdinand’s tweet – and we bet he isn’t the only Premier League star who’d agree.