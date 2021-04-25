James Pearce calls for key position to be strengthened to solve Liverpool concern

James Pearce has called for the forward-line to be strengthened this summer in order to address growing concerns over the drop in goals from Liverpool in recent times, as reported by The Athletic.

Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino have both attracted a great deal of criticism for their perceived drop-off in form this term, with it being suggested that the latter’s Anfield career could be drawing to a close.

“Firmino has only scored six times in 43 appearances in all competitions this season and has the look of a man whose best days are well and truly behind him,” the journalist wrote.

“He kept squandering possession during the closing stages to hand Newcastle the initiative when cool heads were required.

“A new centre-forward is urgently required this summer. This jaded front line needs another dynamic, potent option to shake things up.

“Offloading back-up Divock Origi and recruiting a high-calibre replacement remains the most sensible scenario.”

With us looking somewhat stagnant up top this term, beyond the contributions of the ever-brilliant Mo Salah, it’s clear new signings are needed to inject some fresh impetus into our future campaigns.

That being said, the loss of the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez has undeniably had a knock-on effect on the team structure and, by extension, our attacking potency.

It’s unclear whether the return of such key stars will reinvigorate our Egyptian’s fellow forwards, though we certainly wouldn’t mind the recruitment team identifying a Diogo Jota-esque purchase that could make an instant impact next season.

