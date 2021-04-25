Liverpool legend urges FSG to sell club after Super League fiasco

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes the time has come for FSG to sell the Premier League club.

After the European Super League fiasco earlier this month, owners of the so-called big six have come under fierce scrutiny.

Fowler, never one to mince his words, has called for FSG to consider selling Liverpool after the club’s “disastrous” involvement with the proposed breakaway tournament.

“If Liverpool’s owners were ever thinking of selling the club, then now would probably be the right time,” he said, in his column for the Mirror .

“It’s hard to see how they can ever fully win back the trust or ­confidence of the fans, after getting it so wrong over the disastrous Super League plans.

“That’s the point. Liverpool’s ­supporters, the core supporters, the fans from my city, have a specific view on how their club should be run, what it should stand for.

“And, with the best will in the world, those Super League plans in the form they were presented go against everything they believe in.

“It’s not the first time Fenway Sports Group have got it wrong: ticketing, ­furlough, even the Project Big ­Picture which they and United were behind. The reaction to that alone should have set the alarm bells ringing over any Super League breakaway.

“There is a hard edge, of course, and I’m definitely not ­romanticising it, but there is still a belief that ­people should help each other, just as Shankly suggested with his ­’socialism I believe in’ quote.

“God knows what Shanks would have made of these Super League plans – and I think it would be the same as Klopp truly feels now, ­without being able to really say it – but the ruthlessness of it all, the sheer naked opportunism and the awful timing of it leaves a sour taste.”

We at Empire of the Kop can only really echo what Fowler said – because he’s quite simply banged the nail on the head.

The proposed ‘Super League’ goes against everything the club we all love stands for, and the fact Liverpool’s name was attached to such an elitist project is a disgrace.

As Fowler said, it’s not the first time FSG have got it wrong with the club…