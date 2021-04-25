Liverpool-linked La Liga forward has over £50m shaved off asking price – report

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has reportedly had a whopping £53 million shaved off his asking price ahead of a potential summer move.

The Frenchman signed for the Catalan side back in 2017 for £96.5 million but has failed to hit the heights expected of him in La Liga.

Now, according to SPORT, Barcelona are ready to entertain offers as low as €50 million (£43.6 million) for Dembele.

Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, with reports going as far back as 2018 – within 12 months of Dembele’s move to Barcelona – and as recent as this month.

Presently, the Reds aren’t in a position where they need to splash out on a forward, especially one who likely wouldn’t threaten to usurp Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino or even super-sub Diogo Jota.

While Dembele’s asking price reportedly being slashed by over £50 million isn’t something to take lightly, the new tag of just over £43 million still seems a little too high for the Frenchman.

The winger has struggled at Barcelona, relatively speaking, with 29 goals in 112 games – but with ten of them coming this season, the super-starlet could still be in there.