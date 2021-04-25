Liverpool preparing £50m double defensive swoop which will please fans

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make Ozan Kabak’s Anfield move permanent this summer, alongside a blockbuster signing in RB Leipzig centre-half Ibrahima Konate.

That’s according to Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer, who was notably well-informed on Virgil van Dijk’s transfer back in 2018.

The reporter claims the double defensive swoop will cost Liverpool £50 million, with Konate soaking up a large portion of that collective fee.

Supporters of the Reds will no doubt be thrilled by the news that Kabak’s temporary stay could be made permanent, with a number of outstanding performances alongside Nat Phillips since January.

The Turkey international has a lot of raw talent, but it’s clear to see parts of his game can be improved upon.

Working underneath the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip next season will surely help his overall performance level.

With defensive reinforcements certainly needed, the potential double swoop of Kabak and Konate should excite Liverpool fans.

The departure of Dejan Lovren last summer filled some supporters with doubt over the squad’s depth – and that was unfortunately realised when van Dijk, Gomez and Matip all picked up serious injuries before the turn of the year.